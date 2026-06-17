Exports to Asia, Africa bolster India's trade balance

India's trade landscape is undergoing a significant geographical realignment, with new data indicating a decisive swing towards trade surpluses with Asian and African nations, even as traditional partnerships see narrowing margins.
Key Points
- India's trade balance has shifted, showing increased surpluses with Asian and African countries.
- Trade surpluses with traditional partners such as the US and the Netherlands have narrowed.
- Exports to Singapore, South Africa, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka have surged, converting previous deficits into significant surpluses.
- India's trade deficit with China worsened, exceeding $20 billion in two months.
- Exports to Italy and Spain saw over 40 per cent growth, expanding surpluses in Southern Europe.
India’s latest trade data shows a geographical realignment in the nation’s trade balance.
While India’s trade surplus with traditional partners like the US and the Netherlands narrowed in the first two months of 2026-27, trade balance with new regions like Asia and Africa swung decisively into surplus from deficits recorded just a year ago.
Shifting Trade Dynamics with Key Partners
As goods imports from the US rose nearly 55 per cent year-on-year to a record high of $5.87 billion in May and exports remained largely unchanged, India’s trade surplus with the nation moderated to $6.15 billion in the first two months of the current financial year from $7.87 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.
On the other hand, India’s exports to Singapore rose sharply, taking the trade balance to a surplus of $665 million in April-May from a heavy deficit of $1.3 billion in the year-ago period.
Growth in Asian and African Markets
A similar reversal played out with South Africa, where the trade balance flipped from a deficit of $17 million last year to a surplus of $492 million.
Even more dramatic shifts were visible within the immediate neighbourhood and in Africa.
India’s trade surplus with Tanzania ballooned to $1.71 billion from a mere $77 million, propelled by a 172 per cent surge in exports.
Sri Lanka followed a similar trajectory, where exports nearly tripled, pushing India’s trade surplus over $1 billion from $404 million a year earlier.
Mixed Results and European Performance
However, the geographical shift wasn’t entirely uniform.
India’s trade deficit with the United Arab Emirates fell to $4.53 billion from $6.18 billion as trade is yet to fully recover following the disruption due to the West Asia war.
Meanwhile, India’s deficit with China worsened significantly, scaling past the $20 billion mark for two months.
Looking at Europe, demand presented a mixed bag.
Although surplus with the Netherlands shrank, exports to Italy and Spain surged over 40 per cent, comfortably expanding India’s surplus margins across southern Europe.