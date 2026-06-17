Exports to Asia, Africa bolster India's trade balance

India's trade landscape is undergoing a significant geographical realignment, with new data indicating a decisive swing towards trade surpluses with Asian and African nations, even as traditional partnerships see narrowing margins.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Key Points India's trade balance has shifted, showing increased surpluses with Asian and African countries.

Trade surpluses with traditional partners such as the US and the Netherlands have narrowed.

Exports to Singapore, South Africa, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka have surged, converting previous deficits into significant surpluses.

India's trade deficit with China worsened, exceeding $20 billion in two months.

Exports to Italy and Spain saw over 40 per cent growth, expanding surpluses in Southern Europe.

India’s latest trade data shows a geographical realignment in the nation’s trade balance.

While India’s trade surplus with traditional partners like the US and the Netherlands narrowed in the first two months of 2026-27, trade balance with new regions like Asia and Africa swung decisively into surplus from deficits recorded just a year ago.

Shifting Trade Dynamics with Key Partners

As goods imports from the US rose nearly 55 per cent year-on-year to a record high of $5.87 billion in May and exports remained largely unchanged, India’s trade surplus with the nation moderated to $6.15 billion in the first two months of the current financial year from $7.87 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

On the other hand, India’s exports to Singapore rose sharply, taking the trade balance to a surplus of $665 million in April-May from a heavy deficit of $1.3 billion in the year-ago period.

Growth in Asian and African Markets

A similar reversal played out with South Africa, where the trade balance flipped from a deficit of $17 million last year to a surplus of $492 million.

Even more dramatic shifts were visible within the immediate neighbourhood and in Africa.

India’s trade surplus with Tanzania ballooned to $1.71 billion from a mere $77 million, propelled by a 172 per cent surge in exports.

Sri Lanka followed a similar trajectory, where exports nearly tripled, pushing India’s trade surplus over $1 billion from $404 million a year earlier.

Mixed Results and European Performance

However, the geographical shift wasn’t entirely uniform.

India’s trade deficit with the United Arab Emirates fell to $4.53 billion from $6.18 billion as trade is yet to fully recover following the disruption due to the West Asia war.

Meanwhile, India’s deficit with China worsened significantly, scaling past the $20 billion mark for two months.

Looking at Europe, demand presented a mixed bag.

Although surplus with the Netherlands shrank, exports to Italy and Spain surged over 40 per cent, comfortably expanding India’s surplus margins across southern Europe.