Rediff.com  » Business » India's total debt rises to Rs 205 lakh crore in Q2

India's total debt rises to Rs 205 lakh crore in Q2

Source: PTI
December 20, 2023 21:42 IST
The country's total debt, or the total outstanding bonds which are being traded in the market, rose to $2.47 trillion (Rs 205 lakh crore) in the September quarter, according to a report.

Debt

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The total debt amount in the March quarter of the previous fiscal was $2.34 trillion (Rs 200 lakh crore).

 

The central government's debt stood at $1.34 trillion, or Rs 161.1 lakh crore, in the September quarter, up from $1.06 trillion, or Rs 150.4 lakh crore, in the March quarter, Vishal Goenka, co-founder of Indiabonds.com, said, quoting data provided by the Reserve bank of India.

Indiabonds.com, which was launched in 2021, is a Sebi-registered online bond platform that provides investing solutions.

The report is a collation of data from the RBI, Clearing Corporation of India, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

At Rs 161.1 lakh crore, the central government's debt constitutes the highest 46.04 per cent share of the total amount.

State governments' debt share was 24.4 per cent, or $604 billion (Rs 50.18 lakh crore), the report said.

Treasury bills were worth $111 billion, or Rs 9.25 lakh crore, constituting 4.51 per cent of the total debt, it said.

Corporate bonds had a 21.52 per cent share of the total debt at $531 billion (Rs 44.16 lakh crore) in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as per the report.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
