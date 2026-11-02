India's Top IT Firms Add 16,055 Employees

Experts cautioned that this headcount increase does not necessarily indicate a return of steady demand, which has evaded them over the last few years.

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The top five Indian information technology services companies added 16,055 employees in the first half of this financial year 2026-2027 (H1FY27), up from 3,097 in the same period last year.

However, experts cautioned that this headcount increase does not necessarily indicate a return of steady demand, which has evaded them over the last few years.

TCS added 4,258 employees in Q2 while Infosys hired 4,480 and Tech Mahindra added 1,928.

Wipro was the only company among the top five to report a significant decline in headcount in Q2.

Freshers accounted for 60-65 per cent of net new hires, with Infosys targeting 20,000 and TCS expecting to hire 25,000.

AI is reducing demand for routine roles while increasing opportunities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and specialised engineering.

Of the top five companies, only Wipro saw a big drop in headcount in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, while the other four -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra -- added a meaningful number of people to their rolls between June and September.

TCS, the country's largest IT services provider, added 4,258 employees in the second quarter -- its third successive quarter of headcount increase, after it took an unprecedented decision last year to lay off nearly 20,000 people.

Such a huge retrenchment was primarily responsible for the low headcount addition in the first six months of FY26.

TCS Infosys Lead Hiring

While Infosys' headcount remained nearly flat in the first quarter, it added 4,480 employees in the second.

HCLTech also saw an uptick in total employees, while Tech Mahindra added 1,928 employees, its first addition in a year.

Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO, UnearthInsights, said a net addition of 11,000-12,000 in the first half was not a sign of revival, as the demand environment did not recover, barring a few expectations.

"Going by this, the top five IT services firms would add less than 30,000-40,000 net new employees, which is record low in the last decade as they employ more than a million workforce. A 3-4 per cent net new headcount addition is aligned to industry revenue growth of 2-4 per cent and largely still linear," said Vasu.

Freshers Drive IT Recruitment

Data from UnearthInsight said 60-65 per cent of net new headcount was freshers, with the top five firms adding over 12,000-13,000 of them.

Wipro, for example, has just hired 1,000 freshers from engineering college campuses this year but will be ramping it up in the last six months of FY27 to at least touch last year's number of 7,500.

Infosys added 8,000 freshers in the first two quarters and expects to touch its target of 20,000, while TCS expects the number to be at 25,000.

Subcontracting Costs Rise

At the same time, these companies have seen a surge in subcontracting cost as demand outstripped supply and tougher policies around US visa forced them to hire more locally on a part-time basis.

'As we build future capacity and navigate demand transitions, we have invested in a higher bench and increased hiring of subcontractors to meet near-term skills and delivery requirements,' TCS Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said in a conference call with analysts earlier this month.

HCLTech and Infosys, however, said that its subcontracting cost was expected to remain stable.

AI Reshapes IT Hiring

Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digitial, said while net addition was still not happening, replacement hiring was currently lower than the number of people being laid off, particularly in the experience bracket of five to 12 years across application maintenance, manual testing, infrastructure support and L1/L2 services.

"These are roles where AI (artificial intelligence) is reducing the need for routine work. However, hiring has not stopped. It is shifting towards AI, Cloud, cybersecurity and specialised engineering roles."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff