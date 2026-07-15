India's Top 100 Brands Hit $253 Billion

LIC is the only brand in the Brand Finance India 100 2026 report that has a top five rank in both brand value and brand strength.

IMAGE: A deconstructed Tata Sierra EV vehicle on display during the launch event in Mumbai, June 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The collective brand value of the top 100 Indian brands stands at $252.8 billion in 2026, representing a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The Brand Finance India 100 2026 report stated that the ranking underscores the resilience of India's leading brands -- with nine of the top 10 increasing in brand value despite a challenging global environment.

Key Points India's 100 most valuable brands reached a combined valuation of $252.8 billion in 2026, rising 7 per cent year-on-year.

Tata Group remained India's most valuable brand for the tenth consecutive year with a brand value of $33.6 billion.

Infosys retained second place while LIC strengthened its position with double-digit brand value growth and strong nationwide presence.

Reliance Industries, SBI, HCLTech and Larsen & Toubro posted steady gains, supported by digital, infrastructure and energy investments.

Adani Group entered the top 10 after recording 31 per cent brand value growth, among the strongest performances in the rankings.

Tata Retains Top Position

Among corporates, the Tata group (brand value up 7 per cent to $33.6 billion) continues to retain its position as India's most valuable brand for the 10th consecutive year, said the report.

Infosys (brand value stable at $16.4 billion) sustains its position as second most valuable brand in India for five years in a row.

The brand continues to see strong demand across artificial intelligence, Cloud, and digital transformation services, alongside several large deal wins.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) (brand value up 12 per cent to $15.3 billion) continues to benefit from its nationwide reach, particularly in rural areas, enabled by one of the world's largest agent networks.

LIC is the only brand in the Brand Finance India 100 2026 report that has a top five rank in both brand value and brand strength, said the report.

Banking Brands Stay Strong

Among banks, HDFC Bank (brand value down 2 per cent to $13.9 billion) remains one of India's leading private sector financial services brands despite a marginal decline in brand value.

Reliance Industries (brand value up 11 per cent to $10.8 billion) recorded strong growth, driven by continued expansion across retail, telecommunications, digital services, and energy.

Ongoing investments in consumer businesses, digital infrastructure, content and new energy initiatives continue to strengthen the group's position as one of India's most diversified and influential conglomerates, said the report.

SBI (brand value up 2 per cent to $9.8 billion) maintains its position as a cornerstone of India's banking sector.

HCLTech (brand value at $9 billion) continues its positive trajectory, supported by a diversified client portfolio, ongoing digital transformation projects, and growing demand for AI-led services.

Adani Enters Top 10

Making a debut into the top 10, Adani Group (brand value up 31 per cent to $8.5 billion) recorded one of the strongest performances among India's leading conglomerate brands.

The group's growth reflects continued expansion across integrated infrastructure, energy, ports & logistics, airports, and renewable energy businesses, said the report.

Larsen & Toubro group (brand value up 12 per cent to $8.3 billion) continued to strengthen its position among India's most valuable brands.

It was supported by a robust order book and strong execution across infrastructure, engineering, defence, energy, and technology projects.

Bharti Airtel (brand value up 6 per cent to $8.1 billion) maintained growth through continued investments in network expansion, digital services, and customer experience.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff