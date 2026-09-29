AI Talent Shortage: India's Tech Sector Faces 60% Gap In Key Skills

Discover how India's burgeoning technology sector is grappling with a critical 53-60 per cent talent gap in essential Generative AI and cloud skills, impacting industry growth and driving significant salary premiums for specialised roles.

Key Points India's tech industry faces a 53-60% talent gap in Generative AI and cloud skills, as per TeamLease Digital's 'Digital Skills & Salary Primer FY27'.

Only about 16% of IT professionals currently possess AI skills, with demand for GenAI talent expected to exceed 10 lakh roles by 2026.

Salary premiums are significantly higher for AI-core and product-critical engineering roles, with GenAI Developers earning substantially more than AI-support roles.

The report identifies three tiers of AI talent: AI-Core, AI-Adjacent, and AI-Support, each with varying skill requirements and compensation.

Future success in the AI era will depend on technical depth combined with domain knowledge and human skills like creativity and adaptability, as core skills are rapidly evolving.

India's technology industry is facing a significant AI-ready talent gap, with shortages estimated at 53-60 per cent in Generative AI and cloud skills, a report said on Tuesday.

India's tech industry is growing fast, but the supply of AI-ready talent is not keeping pace, as TeamLease Digital's 'Digital Skills & Salary Primer FY27, found a 53-60 per cent talent gap in GenAI and Cloud.

According to the report, only about 16 per cent of IT professionals are holding AI skills.

Understanding India's AI Talent Shortage

Cloud has the widest supply gap of the four skill families at 55-60 per cent, followed by GenAI at about 53 per cent, while demand for GenAI talent is expected to cross 10 lakh roles by 2026.

The gap in Cybersecurity stands at 25-30 per cent, which is narrowing but still material.

The TeamLease Digital's 'Digital Skills & Salary Primer FY27 is based on analysis of 37,000 technology and digital roles from TeamLease Employee Data of 2026-27, across GCCs, tech firms and core industries.

Salary Premiums And Skill Tiers In AI

The report further revealed that, amid a shortage of skilled talent, salary premiums are increasingly shifting towards AI-core and product-critical engineering roles, even at the early stages of a career.

A GenAI Developer (AI-Core) earns Rs 11.2 LPA at 0-2 years, rising to Rs 34.5 LPA at 6-8 years, defining how wide the gap is. A Data Engineer (AI-Adjacent) moves from Rs 9.1 LPA to Rs 29.6 LPA, while a Technical Support Engineer (AI-Support) moves from Rs 5.2 LPA to Rs 14.6 LPA.

By 6-8 years, GenAI, ML and Data Science roles reach Rs 31-35 LPA, nearly 2 times of AI-Support roles, and the gap is set to widen, with projected FY28 growth of 16.2 per cent for GenAI Developers, 12 per cent for Data Engineers and 6.6 per cent for Technical Support Engineers.

Evolving Skill Requirements For The AI Era

"AI is changing what it means to be capable. Using AI tools is now the baseline, what the market rewards is the ability to build, run and govern AI in production. That is why we look at talent through three tiers, AI-Core, AI-Adjacent and AI-Support, because with only about 16 per cent of IT professionals holding AI skills, 'AI-skilled' means very different things at each level," TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma said.

However, technical depth alone does not determine the premium, she said, adding that it lies at the intersection of proximity to the AI stack and domain knowledge, complemented by human skills such as creativity and adaptability, particularly as nearly 39 per cent of core skills are expected to change by 2030.

As AI takes over execution, human judgment and leadership become more important, with readiness depending on the depth of skills rather than the number of employees, Sharma added.