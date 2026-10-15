Home  » Business » India's Exports Jump 23% to $44.4 Billion in September, Trade Deficit Shrinks

India's Exports Jump 23% to $44.4 Billion in September, Trade Deficit Shrinks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 15, 2026 14:53 IST 1 Minute Read
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India's economic landscape shows promising signs as exports soared by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, leading to a notable narrowing of the trade deficit to $30.21 billion, according to the latest government figures.

Export

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's exports surged by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September.
  • The country's trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion in September.
  • Imports increased by 8 per cent, reaching $74.61 billion during the same month.
  • For April-September this fiscal, exports grew by 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion.
  • Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal noted that exports are consistently maintaining their growth trend.
 

India's exports increased by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said.

Trade Performance Overview

The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to $74.61 billion in September. India's trade deficit in September 2025 stood at $33 billion.

Fiscal Year Trends

During April-September this fiscal, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to $437.53 billion.

Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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IndiaRajesh AgarwalCommerce

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