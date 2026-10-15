India's Exports Jump 23% to $44.4 Billion in September, Trade Deficit Shrinks

India's economic landscape shows promising signs as exports soared by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, leading to a notable narrowing of the trade deficit to $30.21 billion, according to the latest government figures.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points India's exports surged by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September.

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion in September.

Imports increased by 8 per cent, reaching $74.61 billion during the same month.

For April-September this fiscal, exports grew by 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal noted that exports are consistently maintaining their growth trend.

India's exports increased by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said.

Trade Performance Overview

The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to $74.61 billion in September. India's trade deficit in September 2025 stood at $33 billion.

Fiscal Year Trends

During April-September this fiscal, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to $437.53 billion.

Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.