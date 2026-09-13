India's Semiconductor Sector Attracts $1.4 Billion in Equity Funding

India's burgeoning semiconductor sector has attracted a significant $1.4 billion in equity funding, with nearly half of this investment pouring in since 2025, underscoring the nation's growing prominence in the global semiconductor landscape.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeremy Waterhouse/Pexels.com

Key Points India's semiconductor sector has attracted a total of $1.4 billion in equity funding across 281 companies.

Nearly half of the total funding, $701 million, has been raised since 2025, indicating rapid growth.

The SEMICON India 2026 conference, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights the country's focus on building its semiconductor ecosystem.

Bengaluru remains the leading hub for semiconductor companies, accounting for 40.1 per cent of all equity funding.

Acquisitions are the primary exit route for Indian semiconductor companies, with 62 acquisitions compared to 42 IPOs.

India's semiconductor sector has attracted $1.4 billion in all-time equity funding across 281 funded companies, with nearly half of this amount - $701 million - raised since 2025 alone, according to data from Tracxn.

The findings come days ahead of SEMICON India 2026, the country's flagship semiconductor conference and exhibition, which will be held from September 17-19 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.

SEMICON India 2026 and Industry Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on September 17, a mega-event set to bring together global semiconductor industry leaders, government officials, state representatives, and sector experts as India builds on the momentum of its growing semiconductor ecosystem.

India is home to 3,557 companies in the sector, of which 142 have raised equity funding, out of 281 funded companies.

The sector recorded $228 million in funding in 2026 year-to-date (YTD), according to Tracxn.

Tessolve Semiconductor leads the sector in cumulative funding at $213 million till date, followed by ILJIN Electronics ($198 million) and VVDN ($129 million).

Leading Business Models and Regional Hubs

Electronic Manufacturing Services has led the sector's funding, securing $313 million since 2025.

Embedded Hardware ranked second, with $51.9 million raised since 2025 - entirely within the trailing 12 months - while Power Management Integrated Circuits and Fabless Semiconductor Manufacturers were among the other leading business models by funding.

According to the report, the sector's funding rose from $49 million in 2021 to $473 million in 2025.

The five-year funding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stood at over 36 per cent.

Bengaluru remained the dominant hub, home to 626 of the sector's 3,557 companies - about 18 per cent of the total - and accounting for 40.1 per cent of all equity funding raised to date.

It was followed by Noida (16.4 per cent), Gurugram (10.7 per cent), Kochi (8.8 per cent) and Hyderabad (6.2 per cent) in terms of funding share.

Exit Strategies and Recent Listings

On exits, the report said acquisitions remained the primary route for Indian semiconductor companies, with the sector recording 62 acquisitions compared with 42 initial public offerings (IPOs).

Companies reached acquisition in an average of 11.8 years from their first funding round, against 16.5 years for companies that went public, the report said.

The largest exit on record was eInfochips' $282 million acquisition, followed by Narayan Powertech ($262 million) and SmartPlay Technologies ($180 million), as per the report.

Among recent listings, Tempsens Instruments went public in August 2026 with a market capitalisation of $263 million, while Merritronix listed in June 2026.