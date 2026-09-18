Infosys SVP Urges India To 'Invent In India' For Semiconductor Growth

Infosys Senior Vice President Vikram Meghal emphasizes India's critical need to shift from merely engineering semiconductors to actively inventing complete systems, leveraging a unique demand window and the transformative power of AI.

Key Points India is witnessing a "once-in-a-generation demand window" in the semiconductor market.

The country must transition from "Engineered in India" to "Invent in India" to own complete systems and products.

AI-driven shifts and supply chain challenges are breaking traditional semiconductor pipelines, creating new opportunities.

"Invent in India" offers the highest value capture, driven by the global market for custom chips and application-specific silicon.

The industry needs strategic patience, a product mindset, and a focus on owning the entire technology stack for long-term growth.

India is witnessing a "once-in-a-generation demand window" in the semiconductor market and must transition from "Engineered in India" to "Invent in India" by taking ownership of complete systems and products, Infosys Senior Vice President Vikram Meghal said on Friday.

Speaking at SEMICON India 2026, Meghal said the traditional semiconductor pipeline is breaking amid massive shifts driven by artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical supply chain challenges, and a transition from Moore's Law towards system-level scaling.

"AI data centre spend is projected to reach USD 6.7 trillion in the next few years, and 50 per cent of that spend is going to be compute, memory, and networking chips," Meghal said, adding that the industry is seeing a shift where the workload is now driving how chips are designed, rather than the chip driving the workload.

He identified three major demand fronts for the country: Made for India, Engineered in India, and Invent in India.

India's Semiconductor Demand Fronts

Under "Made for India", Meghal pointed out that while mobile phone localisation has begun, the market is expected to expand multifold in the next four to five years, with domestic content currently at only 23 per cent.

On the "Engineered in India" front, he said ER&D spending is expected to grow by 1.8 times from current levels in the coming years, building on the country's established capability of delivering engineering at scale.

The Imperative of "Invent in India"

However, Meghal stressed that the highest value capture lies in "Invent in India", driven by the global market for custom chips, which is expected to surge as companies design application-specific silicon.

"So far, we have just been capturing the engineered-in-India value. Now, there is a potential for global products to capture the innovation value and start looking at inventing in India itself. That's really where we will do justice to the decades of investment that we have done in building this ecosystem," he said.

He urged the industry to build "strategic patience" to make large bets for the long term, develop a product mindset, focus on regulatory compliance, and work towards owning the entire technology stack rather than focusing solely on the silicon.