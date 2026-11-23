A new report by OPPI and EY highlights how India's pharmaceutical Global Capability Centres are driving significant economic value and innovation, positioning the nation as a global pharma powerhouse.

Key Points India's pharma GCCs contribute an estimated USD 10.5 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) and employ approximately 120,000 professionals.

80% of the world's top 20 biopharma companies operate GCCs in India, taking on global mandates in science, technology, and business functions.

These centres engage in sophisticated work including drug discovery, clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and supply chain management.

Key advantages for India's pharma GCCs include talent at scale, cost-to-capability, digital and AI strength, and a mature ecosystem.

Pharma GCCs are crucial for India's evolution from a "pharmacy of the world" to a global pharma powerhouse driven by research and innovation.

India's pharma GCCs generate an estimated USD 10.5 billion in total GVA and employ around 120,000 professionals, according to a joint report by Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and EY.

The report noted that 80 per cent of the world's top 20 biopharma companies (by 2025 revenue) operate a global capability centre (GCC) or equivalent capability in India, increasingly moving beyond delivery to take on global mandates across science, technology and business functions.

Economic Impact And Global Mandates

Titled 'Pharma GCCs: Powering India's next growth frontier', the report -- based on September-October 2026 primary research -- found that these centres undertake sophisticated work across drug discovery, clinical development, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and medical affairs, commercial operations, and manufacturing and supply chain.

The report said the country's pharma GCCs currently generate an estimated USD 10.5 billion in total gross value added (GVA) and employ around 120,000 professionals, highlighting their growing economic and strategic significance.

It identified talent at scale, cost-to-capability advantage, digital and AI strength, a mature GCC ecosystem, industry-academia networks and policy momentum as key advantages.

Future Growth And Innovation Drivers

Arindam Sen, Partner and GCC Sector Leader -- Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications, EY India, said the conversation is shifting from scale to value and impact, with the next frontier defined by mandates led from India.

OPPI Director Anil Matai said pharma GCCs can support India's transition from the "pharmacy of the world" to a global pharma powerhouse driven by research and innovation.

The report noted that AI is moving into the core of pharma operations, creating specialised career pathways for doctors, scientists, data scientists and AI professionals.

Nikhil Kumar, Partner, Life Sciences GCC Consulting, EY India, said India can build GCCs that play a deeper role in scientific innovation, enterprise transformation and better patient outcomes globally.

Capturing this opportunity requires advancing five capabilities in parallel: GCC readiness for larger global mandates, a future-ready talent pipeline, expanding AI and digital capabilities, deeper discovery and clinical research, and a competitive operating environment, it added.