Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Hit Record High in May, Driven by GST Cuts

India's automotive sector experienced a significant boost in May, with domestic passenger vehicle dispatches soaring by 27.3 per cent to a record 4,38,854 units, primarily fuelled by reduced GST rates and improved financing availability.

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Key Points Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches reached a record 4,38,854 units in May, marking a 27.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

The surge in sales is attributed to the lower base effect from the previous year, reduced GST rates, and more accessible financing options.

Total two-wheeler sales also saw a significant rise of 14.8 per cent, reaching 19,02,209 units last month.

Utility vehicles continue to be the primary growth driver within the PV segment, clocking a 24.8 per cent increase.

Overall vehicle wholesales across all categories grew by 16.8 per cent in May, totalling 23,52,693 units.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 27.3 per cent year-on-year to a record 4,38,854 units in May this year with the demand created due to reduced GST rates and impact of easier financing reflected in higher offtake, industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches stood at 3,44,656 units in May 2025, SIAM said in a statement.

Strong Growth Across Segments

Total two-wheeler sales rose 14.8 per cent to 19,02,209 units last month as against 16,57,116 units in May last year, it added.

"Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recorded the highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said.

He further said, "Lower base effect of previous May and demand created due to reduced GST rates, with easier financing, is again getting reflected in higher offtake this month."

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 31.1 per cent last month at 70,720 units as against 53,942 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Utility Vehicles Lead the Way

In the PV segment, utility vehicles continued to be the volume driver in clocking a growth of 24.8 per cent at 245,549 units as compared to 196,821 units in May last year.

Passenger car dispatches also rose 28.8 per cent at 120,975 units last month as compared to 93,951 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Sales of vans in the domestic market were at 13,240 units last month as compared to 12,327 units in May 2025, up 7.4 per cent, it added.

Two-Wheeler Segment Performance

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales in May 2026 were up 7.2 per cent at 11,13,973 units as against 10,39,156 units in the year-ago month.

Scooter sales witnessed faster growth at 27.4 per cent at 7,39,667 units last month as compared to 5,80,696 units in the same period last year, SIAM said.

Overall vehicle wholesales across categories in May grew 16.8 per cent at 23,52,693 units as compared to 20,14,158 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.

Earlier Development

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 27.3 per cent year-on-year to a record 4,38,854 units in May this year with the demand created due to reduced GST rates and impact of easier financing reflected in higher offtake, industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches stood at 3,44,656 units in May 2025, SIAM said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 14.8 per cent to 19,02,209 units last month as against 16,57,116 units in May last year, it added.

"Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recorded the highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said.

He further said, "Lower base effect of previous May and demand created due to reduced GST rates, with easier financing, is again getting reflected in higher offtake this month."

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 31.1 per cent last month at 70,720 units as against 53,942 units in the year-ago period, it added.

In the PV segment, utility vehicles continued to be the volume driver in clocking a growth of 24.8 per cent at 2,45,549 units as compared to 1,96,821 units in May last year.

Passenger car dispatches also rose 28.8 per cent at 1,20,975 units last month as compared to 93,951 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Sales of vans in the domestic market were at 13,240 units last month as compared to 12,327 units in May 2025, up 7.4 per cent, it added.

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales in May 2026 were up 7.2 per cent at 11,13,973 units as against 10,39,156 units in the year-ago month.

Scooter sales witnessed faster growth at 27.4 per cent at 7,39,667 units last month as compared to 5,80,696 units in the same period last year, SIAM said.

Overall vehicle wholesales across categories in May grew 16.8 per cent at 23,52,693 units as compared to 20,14,158 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.