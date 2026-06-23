Outward LRS slips 7.85% Y-o-Y to $2.28 bn in April

India's outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme experienced a notable 7.85 per cent year-on-year decline in April 2026, primarily due to reduced international travel amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and broader geopolitical uncertainties.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Outward remittances under RBI's LRS decreased by 7.85% year-on-year in April 2026, totalling $2.28 billion.

The decline is largely attributed to a contraction in international travel spending, influenced by global uncertainty from the US-Iran conflict.

International travel-related remittances, the largest segment, fell by 8.7% to $1.16 billion, while overseas education remittances contracted by 17.6%.

Despite the overall decline, remittances for investment purposes, including equity/debt and immovable property, showed an increase.

The LRS, introduced in 2004, allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for various transactions.

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) moderated by 7.85 per cent in April 2026 from the year-ago period, owing to a contraction in international travel spending amid global uncertainty caused by the US-Iran conflict.

According to the latest RBI bulletin, remittances under the scheme stood at $2.28 billion in the month.

Remittances in April 2025 were up 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at nearly $2.5 billion.

In 2025-26, remittances declined nearly 2 per cent Y-o-Y to $28.98 billion due to geopolitical uncertainty.

The nearly four-month-long Iran-US conflict, which started in late February, has weighed on international travel and related remittances.

Understanding the Liberalised Remittance Scheme

LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge.

In the initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

Impact on Travel and Education Remittances

In April, the largest segment — international travel-related remittances — was down 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.16 billion, while remittances for overseas education contracted by 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $134.75 million.

Within overall travel-related remittances, education-related travel and others, including holiday trips and payments for international credit card transactions, were the major segments at $439.34 million and $686.65 million, respectively.

Business travel remittances stood at $10.03 million, pilgrimage-related travel at $17.31 million, and travel for medical treatment-related remittances at $4.58 million.

Investment Remittances Show Resilience

Meanwhile, overseas remittances for investment purposes remained flat to higher during the month, with investments in equity or debt rising 17.30 per cent Y-o-Y to $238.63 million, while purchases of immovable property rose 10.11 per cent Y-o-Y to $49.21 million.

Remittances for deposits were marginally higher at $94.79 million.

Overall remittances under the scheme were down 13.6 per cent from the $2.59 billion recorded in March 2026, despite an improvement in travel-related remittances during the month, which stood at $1.16 billion, due to pressure on overseas investments.