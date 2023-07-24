News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's outward FDI down 50% in H1 2023 on grim global growth prospects

India's outward FDI down 50% in H1 2023 on grim global growth prospects

By Abhijit Lele
July 24, 2023 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India’s outward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) nosedived to $11.12 billion in January-June (H1 2023) from $23.57 billion in the same period last year, indicative of the slowdown in the global economy, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The outward FDI expressed as the total financial commitment, has three components, namely equity, loan and guarantees.

The sharp contraction in the commitments (outward FDI) was prominent in the April-June 2023 period.

They declined from $2.52 billion in April 2023 ($4.03 billion in April 2022) to $1.29 billion in May 2023 ($4.04 billion in May 2022) and was further down to $0.97 billion in June 223 ($1.93 billion in June 2022).

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda said this contraction is reflecting slowdown in the global economy.

 

The decisions on the investments are made keeping in mind a long-term view.

At present, the picture is not conducive in the backdrop of the existing slow down and risk of recession in some developed regions, even if short lived.

The trend of decline in pace of overseas investment is expected to continue, said bankers associated with overseas investments.

The equity commitments were about $3.97 million in H1 2023, down from $7.48 billion in H1 2022.

As for loans, the commitments declined sharply from $3.45 billion in six months ended June 2022 to $1.78 billion in the first half of the calendar 2023.

The guarantees shrunk from $12.63 billion in January-June 2022 to $5.36 billion in January June 2023, RBI data showed.

The decline in investment flows is an assessment about growth prospects in the medium to long-term.

Sabnavis said the outlook for growth in the global arena is not positive.

Suneet K Maheshwari, managing partner, Advik Infrastructure Advisors, concurred with Sabnavis, and said Indian businesses are investing selectively.

It is a choice of deploying investible surplus in places where there is growth and return, he said.

The domestic economy is providing opportunities while the US and Europe are in slow growth, so overseas deployment is low, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele
Source: source
 
Print this article
PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches
PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
'Investors should stay invested'
'Investors should stay invested'
Barbie Or Oppenheimer? Who Won BO Race?
Barbie Or Oppenheimer? Who Won BO Race?
When IAF Secretly Brought Prabhakaran To India
When IAF Secretly Brought Prabhakaran To India
FIR over posts linking RSS with Manipur video
FIR over posts linking RSS with Manipur video
Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention
Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'HDFC merger template for faster growth'

'HDFC merger template for faster growth'

Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?

Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances