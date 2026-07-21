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India's outward FDI falls sharply to $3 billion in June

By BS Reporter July 21, 2026 11:45 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) saw a significant 47.9 per cent year-on-year decline to $3 billion in June 2026, as revealed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, impacting equity, debt, and guarantee commitments.

FDI outflow

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

  • India's outward FDI, measured by financial commitment, decreased by 47.9 per cent year-on-year to $3 billion in June 2026.
  • All three components of outbound FDI—equity, debt, and guarantees—experienced declines during June 2026.
  • Equity commitments fell to $738 million, debt commitments to $469.87 million, and guarantees to $1.78 billion.
  • Major overseas investment commitments included ONGC Videsh Rovuma, Startup Investments, Lenskart, GFCL EV Products, and OneSource Specialty Pharma.
  • Despite the monthly drop, India's outward FDI commitments for FY26 stood at $48.6 billion, an increase from $43.7 billion in FY25.
 

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI), measured by financial commitment, declined 47.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $3 billion in June 2026 from $5.74 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On a sequential basis, outward FDI fell from $4.5 billion in May 2026.

Components of Outbound FDI

Outbound FDI comprises three components — equity, debt (loans), and guarantees.

Equity commitments declined to $738 million in June from $2.2 billion a year ago and were also lower than $1.25 billion in May 2026.

Debt commitments fell to $469.87 million in June from $568.54 million in the corresponding month of 2025 and from $645.75 million in May 2026.

Guarantees issued for overseas entities declined to $1.78 billion in June from $2.97 billion a year earlier and $2.61 billion in May 2026.

Major Overseas Investment Commitments

According to RBI data on major overseas investment commitments, ONGC Videsh Rovuma committed $40 million towards its Mozambique-based joint venture, Project R2 Mozambique. Startup Investments committed nearly $35 million towards its Singapore-based joint venture.

Lenskart committed equity worth $22 million to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary.

GFCL EV Products committed $20 million in equity to its Oman-based joint venture and another $0.13 million to its Oman-based wholly owned subsidiary.

OneSource Specialty Pharma committed $18 million in equity to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Among guarantee commitments, ONGC Videsh extended guarantees worth $47 million to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary and another $24 million to its British Virgin Islands-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Oil India committed guarantees worth $16.15 million to its British Virgin Islands-based wholly owned subsidiary.

In debt commitments, Zydus Worldwide DMCC committed $183 million to its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, while Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy committed $44 million to its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Annual Performance

For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), India's outward FDI commitments stood at $48.6 billion, compared with $43.7 billion in FY25.

Source: source

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