MRPs of 543 cancer drugs cut by up to 93%, but expensive innovator medicines untouched

India's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has announced significant reductions, up to 93 per cent, in the maximum retail prices of 543 cancer drug brands, aiming to enhance affordability for patients, though some high-cost innovator medicines remain unaffected.

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Key Points The NPPA has revised MRPs for 543 cancer drug brands and pack sizes, leading to reductions of up to 93 per cent.

Some generic and biosimilar brands, like Palbopro and ISOGEN, have seen dramatic price drops, offering substantial savings for patients.

Expensive innovator drugs from multinational corporations, such as Avastin (Bevacizumab) and Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), have not seen any price changes.

The divergence in price reductions is attributed to high trade margins on certain indications, with original manufacturers' margins potentially already within a reasonable range.

Patient groups have raised concerns about the exclusion of patient assistance programmes (PAPs) from trade margin rationalisation and alleged data gaps in the NPPA's methodology.

India’s drug price regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has revised the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of 543 trade margin-capped cancer drug brands and pack sizes, with reductions of up to 93 per cent in some cases.

Several generic and biosimilar brands have become dramatically cheaper.

But some of the most expensive cancer medicines, such as the high-selling Bevacizumab and blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, remain unchanged.

This exposes the limits of the latest price control intervention.

Significant Price Reductions

The sharpest reductions in the revised list are substantially higher than the government’s earlier projection of price reductions of up to 70 per cent.

The price of Palbopro, a brand of targeted cancer molecule palbociclib marketed by RPG Life Sciences, has fallen from Rs 40,421.33 per unit to Rs 2,720 per unit, a reduction of 93.3 per cent.

Another palbociclib brand ISOGEN has seen its MRP drop by 91.6 per cent for its 100 milligram (mg) pack.

For patients who need repeated doses, such changes could translate into substantial savings, although the actual benefit will depend on the prescribed brand, treatment regimen and whether hospitals pass on the revised prices.

Innovator Drugs Unaffected

On the other hand, innovator drugs and therapies sold by multinational corporations (MNCs) have seen zero changes in MRP, even if the biosimilar and generic versions of the same drugs saw a huge price drop.

The MRP for Avastin – a monoclonal antibody molecule Bevacizumab marketed by Swiss drugmaker Roche – remains unchanged at Rs 1.23 lakh per 400 mg vial.

This comes even as similar dosage strength biosimilar versions such as Bevacimab (marketed by Abbott) and Bevakalp (Torrent Pharma) have seen price drops of 86 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, all versions of cancer drug Nivolumab marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) India and Dr Reddy’s have seen no change in their MRPs.

Bevacizumab and Nivolumab are the second and third highest-selling anti-neoplastic drugs in India via retail channels, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Another important drug Keytruda, whose active ingredient is Pembrolizumab and is indicated for more than 21 cancer types, remains priced at Rs 2.16 lakh.

Patient Concerns and Methodology Questions

Officials told Business Standard that the reason for this divergence could be price reduction only for those indications where the MRP was high due to huge trade margins.

Sandeep Nayak, chairman of oncology at Bengaluru’s KIMS Hospital added that the price of original manufacturers remaining unchanged indicated that their margins may already have been within the reasonable range.

The move to cap margins comes amid growing scrutiny of cancer drug pricing, with the Supreme Court questioning the government over high medicine costs and the margins charged in the cancer treatment supply chain.

The convener of a Mumbai-based patient support group said, "Many major Indian companies making generic versions of the cancer drugs have been providing huge margins and exploiting patients."

Malioni Aisola, co-convener of patient advocacy group All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), said that trade margin rationalisation was never about ensuring the affordability of treatments.

"Even marginal price reductions in the price of exorbitantly priced patented medicines have been scuttled by the conscious exclusion of volumes provided free under PAPs under the TMR," she added.

PAPs are manufacturer-funded programmes offering free or discounted medicines to eligible patients.

Calling such programmes market-expansion strategies that operate by providing discounts or buy and get some free deals, Aisola said their exclusions have understated trade margins and diluted MRP reductions.

Experts have also questioned the methodology, calling markups of over 42 per cent in direct hospital sales or shorter supply chains "extremely liberal."

According to a notification of the NPPA, a 30 per cent cap on the MRP, excluding goods and services tax (GST), translates into a 42.86 per cent markup on the price to a stockist or distributor.

"The supply chain for cancer medicines is limited to a very few middlemen or direct sales to hospitals.

Given the high value of these medicines, the markup that would go to 1-2 entities alone was legitimising profiteering," Aisola said.

The revised list of MRPs is based on company reported data received by the government, and the NPPA has said it will be updated periodically.

Patient groups allege that the NPPA has abdicated its responsibilities towards gathering and maintaining the price data at various points in the supply chain and diverse distribution channels.

"The paucity of critical data has led to a situation where companies have been asked to calculate their MRPs and self report, and implement the prices, without any verification," Aisola said.