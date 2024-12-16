News
India's Nov trade deficit widens to $37.84

Source: PTI
December 16, 2024 15:52 IST
India's merchandise exports in November dipped by 4.85 per cent to $32.11 billion against $33.75 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Monday.

Trade

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Imports increased by 27 per cent to $69.95 billion in November compared to $55.06 billion in the year-ago month.

 

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, widened to $37.84 billion during the month under review.

India's merchandise exports had increased by 17.25 per cent to $39.2 billion in October this year.

During April-November this fiscal, exports increased by 2.17 per cent to $284.31 billion and imports by 8.35 per cent to $486.73 billion.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Moneywiz Live!

