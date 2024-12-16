India's Nov trade deficit widens to $37.84

India's merchandise exports in November dipped by 4.85 per cent to $32.11 billion against $33.75 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Monday.

Imports increased by 27 per cent to $69.95 billion in November compared to $55.06 billion in the year-ago month.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, widened to $37.84 billion during the month under review.

India's merchandise exports had increased by 17.25 per cent to $39.2 billion in October this year.

During April-November this fiscal, exports increased by 2.17 per cent to $284.31 billion and imports by 8.35 per cent to $486.73 billion.