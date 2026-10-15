Direct Tax Collection Jumps 13.21% to Rs 13.38 Lakh Crore by Mid-October

India's net direct tax collection has surged by 13.21 per cent to an impressive Rs 13.38 lakh crore by mid-October, primarily propelled by a healthy pick-up in corporate tax contributions, signalling positive economic momentum.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Net direct tax collection in India grew by 13.21 per cent to Rs 13.38 lakh crore from April 1 to October 14.

Corporate tax mop-up was a significant driver, increasing by 20.58 per cent to over Rs 5.99 lakh crore.

Non-corporate tax collection, including individual and HUF contributions, rose by 5.83 per cent to about Rs 6.92 lakh crore.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collection saw a substantial 52 per cent increase, reaching Rs 46,840 crore.

Refund issuances also increased by 24.22 per cent year-on-year, totalling Rs 2.65 lakh crore during the period.

Net direct tax collection rose 13.21 per cent to about Rs 13.38 lakh crore between April 1 and October 14, driven by a healthy pick-up in corporate taxes.

Corporate and Non-Corporate Tax Performance

Net corporate tax mop-up grew 20.58 per cent to over Rs 5.99 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (paid by individuals, firms and HUFs) rose 5.83 per cent to about Rs 6.92 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

Collection from securities transaction tax (STT) swelled 52 per cent to Rs 46,840 crore till October 14 of FY27.

Refunds and Gross Collection

Refund issuances soared 24.22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.65 lakh crore during the period.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection rose 15 per cent to Rs 16.03 lakh crore till October 14.

This included corporate tax collection of Rs 7.53 lakh crore and non-corporate tax of Rs 8.03 lakh crore.