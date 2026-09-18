Direct Tax Collection Jumps 13% to Rs 12.12 Lakh Crore on Strong Advance Tax

India's net direct tax collection has seen a robust 13 per cent increase, reaching over Rs 12.12 lakh crore by mid-September, primarily fuelled by strong advance tax payments from corporations, signalling healthy economic activity and taxpayer confidence.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Net direct tax collection in India increased by 13 per cent to over Rs 12.12 lakh crore by September 17 of the current fiscal year.

Advance tax mop-up saw a 16.18 per cent growth, reaching approximately Rs 5.22 lakh crore, with corporate advance tax growing by 18 per cent.

Gross direct tax collection recorded a 15 per cent growth, totalling over Rs 14.32 lakh crore, indicating healthy economic activity.

Refund issuance also jumped significantly by 29.19 per cent to over Rs 2.20 lakh crore during the same period.

The government aims to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current financial year, representing a 15 per cent increase over the previous fiscal.

The government's net direct tax collection rose 13 per cent to over Rs 12.12 lakh crore till September 17 in the current fiscal, buoyed by better advance tax mop-up from corporates, data released by CBDT on Friday showed.

Strong Advance Tax Mop-up

Advance tax mop-up grew 16.18 per cent to about Rs 5.22 lakh crore. This includes an 18 per cent growth, at over Rs 4.16 lakh crore, in advance tax payments by corporates, and a 9.24 per cent rise in non-corporate advance tax of Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

Refund issuance jumped 29.19 per cent to over Rs 2.20 lakh crore till September 17, as per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) data.

Gross direct tax collection clocked a 15 per cent growth, totalling over Rs 14.32 lakh crore.

Net Collections and Economic Indicators

After adjusting refunds, net collections from direct taxes (which includes corporate, non corporate, STT) registered a 12.96 per cent growth at over Rs 12.12 lakh crore.

Net corporate tax mop-up rose 19.48 per cent to about Rs 5.56 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (individuals and HUFs) mop-up increased 6 per cent to over Rs 6.16 lakh crore.

Securities Transactions Tax (STT) collection grew 53 per cent to Rs 40,214 crore between April 1 and September 17.

EY India, Tax Partner, Jayesh Sanghvi, said the data indicates that the tax buoyancy is broad-based with non-corporate tax now accounting for 48.7 per cent of the gross pie versus corporate tax's 48.5 per cent.

"Nominal GDP for June quarter of FY27 grew 10.3 per cent, and the FY27 Budget assumes full-year nominal growth of 10 per cent.

"Against that baseline, gross direct tax buoyancy runs at roughly 1.47, and net buoyancy at 1.26, a meaningful reversal from FY2025-26," Sanghvi said.

Expert Views and Future Outlook

Grant Thornton Bharat, Partner - Tax, Richa Sawhney, said direct tax collections continue to signal healthy underlying economic activity and the strength of the tax base.

The steady growth in advance tax payments remains a positive indicator of taxpayer confidence, business performance and expectations of sustained income growth.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current financial year, a 15 per cent growth over Rs 23.40 lakh crore collected in FY26.