India aims to elevate its manufacturing sector's contribution to 25% of its GDP by 2047, a critical step towards becoming a developed economy, as highlighted by S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India's manufacturing share in GDP must increase from 16-17% to 25% by 2047 to achieve developed economy status.

Sustaining an average real GDP growth of around 8% annually for the next 21 years is crucial for high-income status.

An investment rate of 34-35% of GDP is essential, with domestic savings remaining the primary financing source.

Diversifying long-term finance beyond conventional bank lending, including corporate bond markets and equity, is necessary.

States, particularly less-developed ones, will play a critical role in achieving the 2047 vision through their own development targets.

India should raise the share of manufacturing in its gross domestic product (GDP) from 16-17 per cent to 25 per cent by 2047 to become a developed economy, S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), said on Thursday.

The country would need average real GDP growth of around 8 per cent annually over the next 21 years to achieve high-income status, he said in his address at the CII Financing Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

India had the potential to grow at 8-9 per cent, but sustaining this would require an expansion in productive capacity and improvements in productivity.

Boosting Manufacturing and Investment

"The share of manufacturing in GDP should rise from the present 16 to 17 per cent to 25 per cent by 2047.

"The transformation of the manufacturing sector is important for our goals at the time of the 100th year of India's independence," Dev said.

Dev said an investment rate of around 34-35 per cent of GDP is important to sustain growth over the next two decades.

Gross fixed capital formation stood at 31.9 per cent of GDP in 2025-26. He emphasised the need for greater private sector participation, saying public investment in infrastructure could encourage private investment by improving connectivity and reducing production and transportation costs.

However, public investment alone would not be sufficient to meet the country's requirements.

Financing Growth and Savings Utilisation

Domestic savings would remain the principal source of financing India's investment needs, Dev said.

According to revised national accounts data, gross savings stood at 34.9 per cent of GDP in 2024-25, with the household sector accounting for around 62 per cent of the total.

"Since households account for nearly two-thirds of India's domestic savings, the way these savings are used has an important bearing on how investment elsewhere in the economy is financed," he said.

Foreign capital could supplement domestic savings, but the country's own savings would remain the foundation for sustaining investment over the long term.

Diversifying Financial Sources and Export Growth

Dev called for diversifying sources of long-term finance, saying banks alone could not meet the financing requirements of India's development ambitions.

"Different investments require different kinds of finance.

"These requirements cannot all be met through conventional bank lending," he said, highlighting the role of insurance and pension funds, corporate bond markets and equity markets in financing long-term investments.

India's corporate bond market, however, remains concentrated among highly rated issuers, with around 85-90 per cent of issuances in the highest-rated securities, Dev said.

Mid-sized companies and lower-rated borrowers continue to have limited access to the market.

India's combined merchandise and services exports reached nearly $863 billion in 2025-26, and the country was expected to cross $1 trillion in exports this financial year. Improving competitiveness, diversifying export markets and strengthening participation in global value chains would be crucial amid rising protectionism and geopolitical uncertainty.

Structural Transformation and State Role

Dev stressed the importance of structural transformation in agriculture, manufacturing and services, alongside greater use of technology and digital public infrastructure.

He called for improving agricultural productivity through diversification, post-harvest activities and agro-processing, while strengthening farmer producer organisations.

He said states would play a crucial role in achieving the 2047 vision, with each state setting its own development targets.

Less-developed states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh would have a greater role in India's future economic and social development.

"Political stability, macroeconomic stability and a large domestic economy" were the three factors underpinning India's resilience, Dev said, adding that global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remained a key concern.