News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's manufacturing activities fall to 5-month low in Sep

India's manufacturing activities fall to 5-month low in Sep

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 13:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manufacturing activities in India fell to a five-month low in September as new orders rose at a softer pace, which tempered production growth, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.5 in September, down from 58.6 in August -- the lowest in five months.

The September PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 27th straight month.

 

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

"India's manufacturing industry showed mild signs of a slowdown in September, primarily due to a softer increase in new orders which tempered production growth.

"Nevertheless, both demand and output saw significant upticks, and firms also noted gains in new business from clients across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On the inflation front, supply-chain conditions were broadly stable, which helped drag down the rate of input price inflation to its weakest in over three years, the survey said.

However, greater labour costs, upbeat business confidence and buoyant demand facilitated a sharper increase in output charges.

"... while robust demand was supportive of production growth, it added to price pressures in September. The solid increase in output charges signalled by the PMI data, which occurred in spite of a notable retreat in cost pressures, could restrict sales in the coming months," Lima said.

Meanwhile, the RBI Governor-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet for three days beginning October 4.

Governor Skhatikanta Das will announce the decision on Friday (October 6).

According to experts, the Reserve Bank of India may retain the benchmark rate at 6.5 per cent at the forthcoming bi-monthly monetary policy review.

On the jobs front, the positive outlook for production and demand strength led to another round of job creation in the manufacturing industry.

Going ahead, Indian manufacturers were confident that output volumes would increase over the course of the coming 12 months, with the overall level of positive sentiment improving to its highest in 2023 so far on the back of buoyant customer appetite, advertising, and expanded capacities.

"Manufacturers held a strongly positive outlook for production, as they expect demand to strengthen over the course of the coming 12 months.

"Upbeat forecasts continued to drive job creation efforts and initiatives to replenish input stocks," Lima said.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge
10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge
Tides turning for India's startups?
Tides turning for India's startups?
Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank
Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank
Delhi Crime 3 Update: 'Right now, it's...'
Delhi Crime 3 Update: 'Right now, it's...'
Kerala leader's remark on Muslim headscarf sparks row
Kerala leader's remark on Muslim headscarf sparks row
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
SC to hear pleas on HC's caste survey nod on Oct 6
SC to hear pleas on HC's caste survey nod on Oct 6

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus

PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus

Currency flow drops in H1 due to Rs 2k note withdrawal

Currency flow drops in H1 due to Rs 2k note withdrawal

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances