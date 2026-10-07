How Smart Maintenance Can Boost India's GDP By 1%

Discover how India's burgeoning maintenance economy, driven by smart asset management and predictive technologies, is poised to unlock a significant 1 per cent GDP opportunity by tackling costly unplanned downtime and boosting industrial productivity.

Key Points India's maintenance economy could unlock a 1 per cent GDP opportunity by recovering productivity lost to equipment breakdowns and inefficient assets, as discussed at MRAM Expo 2026 on Wednesday.

The NITI Aayog recommends AI-based predictive maintenance, digital twins, and remote monitoring to build more reliable and resilient infrastructure for Viksit Bharat.

An ABB global survey found that 88 per cent of Indian industrial businesses experienced an unplanned outage at least once a month, costing a typical business nearly Rs 70 lakh per hour.

Moving from reactive, run-to-fail practices to predictive, data-driven maintenance can improve industrial output, extend asset life, and reduce operating costs.

The Indian Asset Performance Management (APM) market is estimated at USD 810.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of around 12 per cent.

India's maintenance economy could unlock 1 per cent GDP opportunity by recovering productivity lost to equipment breakdowns, unplanned downtime, inefficient assets and premature replacement, industry leaders said at MRAM Expo 2026 on Wednesday.

The industry leaders cited the growing policy focus on smarter asset management, stated a statement by the MRAM (Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management) Expo 2026, an industry platform.

The NITI Aayog report on AI for Viksit Bharat recommends AI-based predictive maintenance, digital twins, automated substation operations and remote monitoring to build more reliable and resilient infrastructure.

At MRAM Exop 2026, industry leaders said moving from reactive, run-to-fail practices to predictive, data-driven and reliability-centred maintenance can improve industrial output, extend asset life, reduce operating costs and strengthen India's productivity and competitiveness towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

Boosting Productivity Through Smart Maintenance

The government has itself increasingly recognised the importance of asset management.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Gupta, Division President, Motion Services, ABB India, said, "The study's findings make it abundantly clear that our industry frequently underestimates the genuine consequences of unplanned downtime, and the survey strongly corroborates this reality."

Anitha Raghunath, Convenor MRAM 2026 & Managing Director of Virgo Communications, said India is emerging as a rapidly maturing market for maintenance, reliability and asset management.

The scale of the productivity opportunity is reflected in downtime data.

An ABB global survey found that 88 per cent of Indian industrial businesses experienced an unplanned outage at least once a month, compared with 69 per cent globally.

The survey estimated the cost to a typical Indian business at nearly Rs 70 lakh per hour, while 19 per cent of Indian respondents continued to rely on run-to-fail maintenance.

Martin Robinson, Founder & CEO, IRISS Group, USA, said, "Better maintenance is a direct driver of productivity and economic growth. It delivers higher uptime, fewer breakdowns, longer asset life, lower operating costs and less waste."

The Rising Cost Of Downtime And Market Growth

Siemens research estimates that unplanned downtime across the Fortune Global 500 costs companies about USD 1.5 trillion annually, equivalent to around 11 per cent of revenues.

The Indian Asset Performance Management (APM) market is estimated at USD 810.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of around 12 per cent.

Roads, bridges, railways, airports, ports, power plants, water systems, factories and urban infrastructure represent enormous investments, and premature deterioration or avoidable downtime can result in repeated capital expenditure and productivity losses.