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Drones To Drive India's Logistics And Clean Tech Growth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 15, 2026 15:20 IST

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India's logistics and clean tech sectors are poised for a significant transformation with a projected 55% surge in drone deployment over the next three years, driving efficiency and sustainability in a rapidly expanding market.

Key Points

  • Drone deployment in India's logistics and clean tech sectors is projected to surge by 55% over the next three years.
  • The Indian logistics market is expected to nearly double from USD 228 billion in 2024 to USD 428.7 billion by 2033.
  • The primary drivers for drone adoption include combined demands of security and logistics (38%) and the need for faster, sustainable logistics solutions (27%).
  • Drones are rapidly becoming crucial for next-generation supply chains and sustainable businesses, extending beyond national security operations.
  • Industry trends are expected to further accelerate drone adoption across logistics, homeland security, and clean technology applications in India.

Use of drones in logistics and clean tech sectors is expected to surge 55 per cent in three years, with the Indian logistics market expanding from USD 228 billion in 2024 to USD 428.7 billion in 2033, said a study.

The logistics sector is at the cusp of a new era of growth and transformation, propelled by rapid digitalisation, evolving delivery models, infrastructure modernisation, and sustained policy support. The Indian logistics market, valued at USD 228 billion in 2024, is projected to nearly double to USD 428.7 billion by 2033, said a survey by Nexgen Exhibitions Pvt Ltd (NEPL).

 

Driving Factors Behind Drone Adoption

The convergence of sustainability and aerial intelligence is unlocking new opportunities to enhance efficiency while reducing operational and environmental costs. Amid this wave of innovation, the survey forecasts a 55 per cent surge in drone deployment across India's logistics and clean tech sectors over the next three years.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 professionals, including drone manufacturers, logistics experts, solar manufacturers, wind power companies, power distribution companies and technology providers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. It found that drones are rapidly becoming the backbone of next-generation supply chains and sustainable businesses beyond national security operations.

Industry Outlook And Future Growth

NEPL is organising the 11th International Police Expo and 7th Drone International Expo on June 24-25 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. These expos will unite more than 200 companies from over 25 countries.

Sangeeta Bansal, Managing Director, NEPL, said in a statement, "The anticipated 55 per cent surge in drone deployment is a testament to India's readiness to embrace advanced technology and tackle emerging challenges across logistics, homeland security, and sustainability."

The survey uncovers a pivotal shift: 38 per cent of respondents cited the combined demands of security and logistics as the primary driver for drone adoption, while 27 per cent pointed to the need for faster and more sustainable logistics solutions, reflecting the growing importance of clean tech. More than half of respondents (54 per cent) believe that current industry trends will further accelerate drone adoption for logistics, homeland security, and clean technology applications in India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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