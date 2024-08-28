India's largest media empire is all set to be born!

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The deal, announced six months ago, has been cleared by the CCI with certain modifications proposed by the two parties.

In a post on X, the regulator said it has cleared the "proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications".

The CCI, however, did not disclose voluntary modifications in the original deal made by the two parties.

Under the deal, Reliance and its affiliates will hold a 63.16 per cent stake in the combined entity that will house two streaming services and 120 television channels.

Walt Disney will hold the remaining 36.84 per cent stake.