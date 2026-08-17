India's Largest Listed Holding Company...

The market capitalisation of these 41 companies ranged from Rs 30 crore to around Rs 1.26 trillion.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Based on market capitalisation as on August 7, Bajaj Holdings and Investments is the biggest holding company listed in the bourses with Rs 1.26 trillion.

Tube Investments and Tata Investment Corporation rank second and third, with market capitalisations of Rs 53,600 crore and Rs 35,000 crore.

While many equity investors await the listing of Tata Sons, the country's biggest and most diversified holding company, most family-owned business groups already have one or more holding companies listed on the bourses.

And many of these companies own significant equity stakes in their respective group's key operating companies.

At last count, Business Standard identified 41 listed holding companies with assets ranging from around Rs 200 crore to about Rs 30,000 crore as at the end of March 2025 (FY25).

The market capitalisation of these 41 companies ranged from Rs 30 crore to around Rs 1.26 trillion, as on August 7.

The analysis excludes large operating companies such as Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises and Bajaj Finserv, which act as holding-cum-promoter companies for the group's diversification in new sectors and industries.

Based on market capitalisation as on August 7, Bajaj Holdings and Investments is the biggest holding company listed in the bourses with Rs 1.26 trillion.

It is the key holding company of the Rahul Bajaj group and the largest shareholder in Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Maharashtra Scooters.

It also holds a significant stake in other group companies such as Bajaj Electricals, Mukand, Bajel Projects and Hercules Hoists.

Its stake in the Bajaj group's listed companies in FY25 was valued at around Rs 2.44 trillion, while assets were estimated at Rs 27,317 crore at their acquisition cost.

The company also has equity stakes in some prominent unlisted companies such as the National Stock Exchange and Fab India.

The holding company also has investments in other equity and debt securities as well as properties.

For comparison, Tata Sons reported assets worth Rs 1.8 trillion at the end of FY26 on a standalone basis. The holding company of the salt-to-software services Tata group had investments of nearly Rs 1.78 trillion as equity in various group companies at the end of March 2025.

Its equity investment in 14 listed Tata group companies at the end of FY25 was valued around Rs 12.4 trillion as on August 7.

The Murugappa group's holding company, Tube Investments, is the second-largest with a market capitalisation of Rs 53,600 crore.

It is the key holding and promoter company of the group's ventures in sectors such as engineering, electrical equipment, health care, electric vehicles and bicycles.

On a standalone basis, Tube Investments is one of India's top manufacturers of chains and metal parts for the automotive industry.

The company's stake in CG Power and Shanthi Gears is valued at nearly Rs 80,300 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation is the third-largest holding company on the list with a market capitalisation of Rs 35,000 crore as on August 7.

Its stake in various listed companies, including many from the group, is valued at Rs 28,900 crore, which is less than the cost of acquisition of Rs 29,450 crore at the end of FY26.

Top Listed Holding Companies

At the end of March 2026, Tata Investment Corporation owned equity stakes in around 60 listed companies, including 14 from the Tata group.

However, nearly 85 per cent of its investment in listed equities is in other Tata group companies.

Other key listed holding companies of leading business houses include Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (Murugappa group), TVS Holdings (TVS Venu Srinivasan group), JSW Holdings (JSW group), The Bombay Burmah Company (Nusli N Wadia group), Kama Holdings (SRF group), Bengal & Assam Company (Hari S Singhania group), Pilani Investments (Birlas), Kirloskar Industries (Kirloskars), Nalwa Sons Investments (O P Jindal), Kalyani Investments (Kalyani group) and Summit Securities (R P Goenka group).

The top 15 holding companies on Business Standard's list had a combined market capitalisation of around Rs 3.45 trillion, compared to their assets of Rs 1.79 trillion at the end of FY26 or FY25 and their listed equity investments valued at around Rs 6.8 trillion based on share price as on August 7.

Equity investments in these holding companies provide investors an opportunity to take an indirect exposure to the majority of the respective business group's companies.

The market capitalisation and share prices of these holding companies move the value of their stake in various group companies.

However, the market capitalisation of these holdings is most often significantly less than the market value of their stake in various group companies.

This is called a 'holding company' discount and it currently ranges from 80 per cent to no discount at all in the case of Tata Investment Corporation. The average discount for our sample is around 50 per cent currently.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff