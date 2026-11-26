Despite challenging El Nino conditions and a delayed monsoon, India projects Kharif foodgrain production for 2026-27 at 167.14 million tonnes, while celebrating a record-breaking 378.54 million tonnes in overall foodgrain output for the 2025-26 crop year.

IMAGE: A farmer prepares the field for cultivating kharif crops. Photograph: Somnath Sen/ANI Photo

Key Points Kharif foodgrain production for 2026-27 is projected at 167.14 million tonnes, higher than the last five-year average despite El Nino and delayed monsoon.

The 2026-27 Kharif estimate is below the government's initial target of 196.21 million tonnes.

Nutri-cereals (millets) output is projected at 38.11 million tonnes and oilseeds at 23.95 million tonnes for the 2026 Kharif season.

India achieved a record foodgrain production of 378.54 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year, a 5.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

Record outputs were seen in rice (155.15 million tonnes), wheat (122.06 million tonnes), and maize (55.03 million tonnes) in 2025-26.

Kharif foodgrain production in the 2026-27 crop year is projected at 167.14 million tonnes, 9.77 million tonnes higher than the average of the last five years, despite El Nino conditions and a delayed monsoon, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

"Despite severe weather challenges due to El Nino and a delayed monsoon, kharif foodgrain production is projected to be 167.14 million tonnes," Chouhan said at a press conference while releasing the first advance estimates.

Kharif Estimates and Targets

The estimate is below the 196.21 million tonnes Kharif target the government set in September, when it also cut its full-year foodgrain production goal for 2026-27 to 373.93 million tonnes, citing El Nino.

Advance estimates are typically revised as the season progresses.

Nutri-cereals, or millets, output is projected at 38.11 million tonnes, and oilseeds at 23.95 million tonnes in the 2026 Kharif season.

Kharif crops have been harvested, and farmers have now sown rabi (winter) crops such as wheat.

Record 2025-26 Output

Releasing the final estimates for the 2025-26 crop year ended June, Chouhan said foodgrain production rose to a record 378.54 million tonnes, up about 5.8 per cent from a year earlier.

Output was 20.81 million tonnes higher than the 357.73 million tonnes recorded in 2024-25, he said.

Rice production reached a record 155.15 million tonnes, up 3.3 per cent from 150.18 million tonnes, while wheat output rose 3.5 per cent to a record 122.06 million tonnes.

India's Global Agricultural Standing

India is the world's top rice producer, and Chouhan said exports of the grain rose 5 per cent, including shipments of premium Basmati to the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

Maize output jumped nearly 27 per cent to 55.03 million tonnes from 43.41 million tonnes.

Total pulses production rose 6.1 per cent to 27.24 million tonnes, led by record moong at 4.40 million tonnes, with chana at 12.51 million tonnes and tur at 3.60 million tonnes.

Oilseed production hit a record 43.26 million tonnes, up 0.6 per cent from 42.99 million tonnes.

Groundnut output climbed to 13.17 million tonnes from 11.94 million tonnes, and rapeseed and mustard came in at 13.77 million tonnes.

Sugarcane output was a record 503.73 million tonnes.

Chouhan said that with comfortable rice and wheat stocks, the government is now prioritising pulses and oilseeds, where India relies on imports, through national missions aimed at self-reliance.