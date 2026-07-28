Industrial Production Jumps 7.3% in June, Driven by Manufacturing & Power

India's industrial production witnessed a robust 7.3 per cent year-on-year increase in June, primarily propelled by strong growth in the manufacturing sector and a significant boost from electricity and gas supply.

IMAGE: A worker cuts a metal plate inside a industrial tank manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India's industrial production increased by 7.3 per cent in June 2026, a notable rise from 5.1 per cent in May 2026.

The manufacturing sector was a primary driver, growing by 7.8 per cent, with 19 out of 23 industry groups showing positive growth.

The electricity and gas supply sector also contributed significantly, expanding by 10.6 per cent.

Key manufacturing contributors included electrical equipment (34%), motor vehicles (17.5%), and food products (10.8%).

This marks the third monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released under the new series.

Industrial output rose by 7.3 per cent in June compared to 5.1 per cent in the preceding month, mainly on the back of improved manufacturing sector performance and strong growth of the electricity and gas supply sector.

This is the third monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series.

Sectoral Performance Highlights

"In June 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded a 7.3 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.8 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 10.6 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release on Tuesday.

The IIP growth rate for the month of June 2026 is 7.3 per cent against 5.1 per cent (Quick Estimate released in June) in the month of May 2026, it stated.

The revised estimate of IIP for the month of May is 5 per cent.

Key Growth Drivers

The production of Mining & Quarrying rose by 1 per cent, manufacturing by 7.8 per cent, electricity & gas supply and water supply by 10.6 per cent, and sewerage & waste management by 6.1 per cent in June 2026 compared to the year-ago period.

Within the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups have recorded positive growth in June 2026 over June 2025.

The top three positive contributors for the month of June 2026 are – 'manufacture of electrical equipment' (34%), 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' (17.5%), and 'manufacture of food products' (10.8%).