News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's hiring outlook ranked 2nd: Report

India's hiring outlook ranked 2nd: Report

By Shiva Rajora
September 14, 2022 23:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has the best hiring outlook globally, second only to Brazil, with 54 per cent of companies surveyed planning to hire in the December quarter as against 51 per cent in the September quarter, according to a report by global staffing firm ManpowerGroup.

Hiring

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The report titled “ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey” showed that India has the strongest net employment outlook for the December quarter in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by China (46 per cent), and Australia (38 per cent).

The global net employment outlook in the December quarter would stand at 30 per cent, down by three percentage points from the June-September quarter, yet six percentage points higher than the same period last year, the staffing firm said.

 

The report calculates the net employment outlook by subtracting the percentage of employers, who anticipate reductions to staffing levels, from those who plan to hire.

“India’s deep-rooted fundamentals are healthy and robust.

"Despite the short-term setbacks, growth enhancing policies, increased investment in infrastructure, rising exports etc. will nullify the impact in the middle and long term,” said Sandeep Gulati, managing director, ManpowerGroup India.

The report is based on interviews with more than 40,600 public and private employers across 41 countries and territories to measure anticipated employment trends each quarter.

According to the report, in India, 64 per cent expect to increase their staffing levels, 10 per cent anticipate a decrease in hiring intent, and 24 per cent do not anticipate any change, resulting in a seasonally adjusted net employment outlook of 54 per cent.

The report notes that globally, organisations in the IT industry report the most optimistic outlook (42 per cent), followed closely by banking (37 per cent), restaurants and hotels (33 per cent), real estate (30 per cent), and manufacturing (30 per cent).

Despite such positive trends, challenges persist and the shortage of skills is at record highs in many markets with unemployment levels remaining high while workforce participation stagnates.

“Organisations continue to focus on attracting and retaining people, as competition for employees remains fierce even two years after the pandemic began,” said ManpowerGroup chairman and CEO Jonas Prising.

The report comes in the wake of the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey data for the June 2022 quarter, which showed that the unemployment rate in urban areas in India was estimated at 7.6 per cent — the lowest in the last four years.

However, the August bulletin by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy estimated the unemployment rate at 8.3 per cent, as India’s labour force grew by four million in August to reach 430 million.

With additional inputs from PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shiva Rajora in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Exports rise; trade deficit more than doubles
Exports rise; trade deficit more than doubles
With one launch per day, NFOs are back with a bang
With one launch per day, NFOs are back with a bang
How Banks Are Tackling Cyber Frauds
How Banks Are Tackling Cyber Frauds
Wrestling Worlds: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze
Wrestling Worlds: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze
Chennai Open PIX: Bouchard sends Karman packing
Chennai Open PIX: Bouchard sends Karman packing
Crores for MLAs: Police files FIR on AAP's plaint
Crores for MLAs: Police files FIR on AAP's plaint
Concerned over Pak F-16 package, Rajnath tells Austin
Concerned over Pak F-16 package, Rajnath tells Austin

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

SBI authorised to promote rupee trade with Russia

SBI authorised to promote rupee trade with Russia

IBM India joins chorus on moonlighting

IBM India joins chorus on moonlighting

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances