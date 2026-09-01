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GST Mop-up Jumps 15% to Rs 2 Lakh Crore in August

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 01, 2026 13:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Goods and Services Tax collections surged by 14.8 per cent year-on-year in August, reaching an impressive Rs 2 lakh crore, primarily driven by a significant increase in revenue from imports.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Gross GST collections in August rose by 14.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.
  • Revenue from domestic transactions increased by 9.3 per cent to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore.
  • GST revenue from imports saw a substantial 29 per cent rise, totalling Rs 62,604 crore.
  • Net GST collection for August stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth.
  • Refunds processed during August jumped by 68 per cent to Rs 31,795 crore.
 

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 2 lakh crore in August.

Key Revenue Drivers

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 9.3 per cent to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while revenue from imports increased 29 per cent to Rs 62,604 crore.

The gross Central GST collection was Rs 38,413 crore, State GST at Rs 46,316 crore and Integrated GST at over Rs 1.15 lakh crore during August.

Net Collections and Refunds

Refunds jumped 68 per cent to Rs 31,795 crore during August.

Net GST collection during the month was at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, a 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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