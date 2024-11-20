News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » India's GDP growth likely to slip to 6.5% in Q2: Icra

India's GDP growth likely to slip to 6.5% in Q2: Icra

Source: PTI
November 20, 2024 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Domestic rating agency Icra on Wednesday said India's real GDP growth for the September quarter is likely to decline to 6.5 per cent due to heavy rains and weaker corporate performance.

GDP

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The agency, however, maintained its FY25 growth estimate at 7 per cent on expectations of a pick up in economic activity in the second half of the fiscal.

The estimates and commentary on the outlook come at a time when there are concerns around the growth slowdown on a slew of factors like slowing down urban demand.

 

The RBI is sticking to its estimate of 7.2 per cent growth for the fiscal, but a majority of watchers expect it to be under the 7 per cent figure and many have been revising down in the last few weeks.

Official data for the Q2 economic activity is expected to be published on November 30.

In Q1, the GDP expansion had come at 6.7 per cent.

Icra said the dip in Q2 will be due to factors like heavy rains and weak corporate margins.

"While government spending and kharif sowing have shown positive trends, the industrial sector, particularly mining and electricity, is expected to slow down," it said.

The services sector is projected to improve, and a back-ended recovery is anticipated, leading to a full-year GDP growth of 7 per cent, it added.

"Q2 FY2025 saw tailwinds in terms of a pick-up in capex after the Parliamentary Elections as well as healthy expansion in sowing of major kharif crops.

"Several sectors faced headwinds on account of heavy rainfall, which affected mining activity, electricity demand and retail footfalls, and a contraction in merchandise exports," its chief economist Aditi Nayar said.

She said benefits of the healthy monsoons lie ahead, with upbeat kharif output and replenished reservoirs likely to lead to a sustained improvement in rural sentiment.

There is considerable headroom for the GoI's capital expenditure, which needs to expand by 52 per cent in Y-o-Y terms in H2 FY2025 to meet the budget estimate for the full year, Nayar added.

"We are watchful of the impact of a slowdown in personal loan growth on private consumption as well as geopolitical developments on commodity prices and external demand," the chief economist said.

In Q2, investment activity improved over Q1, while remaining sluggish amid slow execution of infra projects owing to surplus monsoon rains, the agency said, adding that new project announcements witnessed a healthy rebound to Rs 6.7 lakh crore in Q2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
692 Stocks Move Into Bear Territory
692 Stocks Move Into Bear Territory
Coming! Purge In EV 2 Wheeler Market
Coming! Purge In EV 2 Wheeler Market
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
31% voting in Jharkhand, presiding officer removed
31% voting in Jharkhand, presiding officer removed
Like To be Sara Ali Khan's Guest In Goa?
Like To be Sara Ali Khan's Guest In Goa?
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
BGT: What does the pitch hold for opening Test?
BGT: What does the pitch hold for opening Test?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances