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Home  » Business » India's GDP expands 7.8% in Q4, full year growth hits 7.7%

India's GDP expands 7.8% in Q4, full year growth hits 7.7%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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June 05, 2026 16:30 IST

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India's economy demonstrated significant momentum, achieving a 7.7 per cent growth rate in the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a strong 7.8 per cent expansion in the January-March quarter, according to government data.

GDP

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's economy grew by 7.7 per cent in the fiscal year 2025-26, up from 7.1 per cent in 2024-25.
  • The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025-26.
  • Real GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to reach Rs 323.12 lakh crore in 2025-26.
  • Nominal GDP at current prices is projected to be Rs 346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, showing an 8.9 per cent growth rate.
 

India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.

Quarterly and Annual Performance

In the January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 323.12 lakh crore in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore," it said.

Nominal GDP Growth

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of Rs 346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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