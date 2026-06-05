India's GDP expands 7.8% in Q4, full year growth hits 7.7%

India's economy demonstrated significant momentum, achieving a 7.7 per cent growth rate in the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a strong 7.8 per cent expansion in the January-March quarter, according to government data.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points India's economy grew by 7.7 per cent in the fiscal year 2025-26, up from 7.1 per cent in 2024-25.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025-26.

Real GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to reach Rs 323.12 lakh crore in 2025-26.

Nominal GDP at current prices is projected to be Rs 346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, showing an 8.9 per cent growth rate.

India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.

Quarterly and Annual Performance

In the January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 323.12 lakh crore in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore," it said.

Nominal GDP Growth

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of Rs 346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9 per cent.