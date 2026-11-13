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Forex Reserves Climb to $719.5 Billion, Driven by Gold and Currency Assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik November 13, 2026 22:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's foreign exchange reserves have seen a substantial increase, climbing by $2.49 billion to $719.55 billion in the week ending November 6, primarily bolstered by a rise in foreign currency assets and a sharp appreciation in gold reserves, as per the latest Reserve Bank of India data.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's forex reserves rose by $2.49 billion, reaching $719.547 billion in the week ended November 6.
  • Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $232 million to $591.35 billion.
  • The value of gold reserves saw a significant jump of $2.2 billion, reaching $104.8 billion.
  • Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also recorded slight increases.
  • This increase follows a drop of $2.69 billion in the preceding week.
 

India's forex reserves increased by $2.49 billion to $719.55 billion during the week ended November 6, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.69 billion to $717.06 billion.

Components of Forex Reserves

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.71 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but had been on a decline ever since.

During the week ended November 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, increased by $232 million to $591.35 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold and Other Holdings

The value of gold reserves increased sharply by $2.2 billion to $104.80 billion during the week, RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $52 million to $18.61 billion, the central bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $1 million to $4.791 billion, RBI said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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