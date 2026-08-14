Forex Reserves See Massive $14.14 Billion Jump to $707 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have experienced one of their most significant weekly expansions, soaring by $14.14 billion to an impressive $707 billion, driven by increases in foreign currency assets and gold holdings.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves increased by $14.14 billion, reaching $707 billion for the week ended August 7.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, rose by $9.95 billion to $574.62 billion.

The value of gold reserves also saw a significant increase of $3.99 billion, reaching $108.74 billion.

The surge follows measures launched by the central bank and government, including the FCNR(B) scheme, to attract more forex flows.

This expansion marks a recovery after reserves had dropped from an all-time high earlier this year due to the Middle East conflict.

India's forex reserves jumped $14.14 billion to $707.002 billion during the week ended August 7, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall kitty had jumped by $10.51 billion to $692.87 billion in the previous reporting week ended July 31.

Factors Behind the Surge

The reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict that led to several weeks of drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended August 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $9.95 billion to $574.62 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

Government and RBI Initiatives

It can be recalled that the central bank and the government had in July launched a series of measures, including the FCNR(B) scheme to attract more forex flows into the country.

The country has so far received $40 billion under the schemes, as per reports.

Value of gold reserves increased $3.99 billion to $108.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $79 million at $18.74 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $116 million to $4.89 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.