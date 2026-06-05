India's Forex Kitty Jumps $938 Million to $682 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have seen a notable increase, rising by $938 million to reach $682.32 billion in the week ending May 28, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves rose by $938 million to $682.32 billion in the week ending May 28.

This increase follows a significant drop of $7.51 billion in the preceding week.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, increased by $3.12 billion to $546.15 billion.

The value of gold reserves, however, declined by $2.19 billion to $112.6 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously urged citizens to conserve forex by reducing foreign travel, fuel use, and gold purchases.

India's forex reserve jumped by $938 million to $682.32 billion during the week ended May 28, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty dropped $7.51 billion to $681.38 billion.

Recent Trends in Forex Reserves

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

Components of the Reserves

For the week ended May 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $3.12 billion to $546.15 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves declined $2.19 billion to $112.6 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were unchanged at $18.75 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $8 million to $4.83 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.