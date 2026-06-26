India's forex reserves rise by 963 mn to $672.59 billion

Discover how India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $963 million to $672.587 billion, driven by a significant increase in gold reserves despite a dip in foreign currency assets, according to the latest RBI data.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.59 billion by June 19.

This rise follows a previous week's decline of $9.98 billion in overall reserves.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, decreased by $3.07 billion.

The value of gold reserves saw a substantial increase of $4.11 billion during the week.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also experienced minor changes.

India's forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.59 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $9.98 billion to $671.62 billion.

Key Components Of India's Forex Reserves

For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.07 billion to $541.22 billion, according to the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves increased by $4.11 billion to $107.93 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $52 million to $18.65 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF slipped $22 million to $4.79 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.