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India's forex reserves rise by 963 mn to $672.59 billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik June 26, 2026 18:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $963 million to $672.587 billion, driven by a significant increase in gold reserves despite a dip in foreign currency assets, according to the latest RBI data.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.59 billion by June 19.
  • This rise follows a previous week's decline of $9.98 billion in overall reserves.
  • Foreign currency assets, a major component, decreased by $3.07 billion.
  • The value of gold reserves saw a substantial increase of $4.11 billion during the week.
  • Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also experienced minor changes.

India's forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.59 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $9.98 billion to $671.62 billion.

Key Components Of India's Forex Reserves

For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.07 billion to $541.22 billion, according to the RBI.

Forex graph

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

 

However, the value of gold reserves increased by $4.11 billion to $107.93 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $52 million to $18.65 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF slipped $22 million to $4.79 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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