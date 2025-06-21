India's forex reserves rise $2.29 bn to $698.95 bn

India's forex reserves rose $2.29 billion to $698.95 billion for the week ended June 13, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had increased by $5.17 billion to $696.65 billion for the previous reporting week ended June 6.

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended June 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $1.74 billion to $589.43 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were up by $428 million to $86.316 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by $85 million to $18.756 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also inched up by $43 million at $4.452 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.