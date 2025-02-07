India's forex reserves rise $1.05 bn to $630.61 bn

India's forex reserves rose $1.05 billion to $630.61 billion for the week ended January 31, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $5.57 billion to $629.56 billion.

This is the second consecutive week of an increase in the reserves, which have otherwise been on a declining trend for the last few weeks due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended January 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $207 million to $537.68 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.24 billion to $70.89 billion during the week, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $29 million to $17.89 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $14 million at $4.14 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.