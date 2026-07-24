Forex Reserves Climb to $676.24 Billion Amidst Global Volatility

India's foreign exchange reserves have seen a notable increase, climbing by $1.08 billion to reach $676.237 billion for the week ended July 17, primarily bolstered by a surge in foreign currency assets despite a dip in gold holdings.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion for the week ending July 17.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, increased by $4.55 billion to $551.06 billion.

The value of gold reserves, however, dropped by $3.48 billion to $101.75 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) saw a slight increase of $44 million, reaching $18.67 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to conserve forex by reducing foreign travel, fuel use, and gold purchases.

India's forex reserves jumped by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion during the week ended July 17, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall forex kitty had jumped by $964 million to $675.16 billion.

Factors Influencing Reserve Fluctuations

Forex reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

Components of Forex Reserves

For the week ended July 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.55 billion to $551.06 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves dropped by $3.48 billion to $101.75 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $44 million at $18.67 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $32 million to $4.76 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.