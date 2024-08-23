News
India's forex reserves jump by $4.55 bn to $674.66 bn

India's forex reserves jump by $4.55 bn to $674.66 bn

Source: PTI
August 23, 2024 21:34 IST
India's forex reserves jumped by $4.55 billion to $674.66 billion during the week ended August 16, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous week, the forex kitty had dropped by $4.8 billion to $670.12 billion.

 

On August 2, the overall reserves hit an all-time high of $674.92 billion.

In the week ended August 16, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.61 billion to $591.57 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $865 million to $60.10 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.341 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $12 million to $4.65 billion during the week.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
How We Can Create Millions Of Jobs
Make Tax Officials Accountable!
MPC Members Were Divided On Rate Cut
27 Indians killed as bus plunges into river in Nepal
'Cultural gap': Jaishankar defends Modi-Putin hug
Foxconn infuses Rs 1,200 crore in Karnataka unit
HC ruling forces MVA to call off Maha bandh, but...
