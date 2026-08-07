India's Forex Kitty Swells by $10.5 Billion to $692.87 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a substantial boost, climbing by $10.51 billion to $692.87 billion for the week ending July 31, reflecting a robust increase in foreign currency assets and gold holdings.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves increased by $10.51 billion, reaching $692.87 billion for the week ended July 31.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, rose by $8.75 billion to $564.68 billion.

The value of gold reserves also saw a significant increase of $1.68 billion, reaching $104.74 billion.

The central bank and government had previously implemented measures, including the FCNR(B) scheme, to attract more forex flows.

India's reserve position with the IMF also improved, rising by $28 million to $4.78 billion.

India's forex reserves jumped by $10.51 billion to $692.87 billion during the week ended July 31, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall kitty had jumped by $6.12 billion to $682.36 billion in the previous reporting week.

Factors Behind the Surge

Reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict, which led to several weeks of drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended July 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.75 billion to $564.68 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Government and RBI Initiatives

It can be recalled that the central bank and the government had launched a series of measures to attract more forex flows into the country last month, including the FCNR(B) measure.

The country has so far received $32 billion under the schemes, as per reports.

The value of gold reserves increased by $1.685 billion to $104.743 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $48 million at $18.666 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $28 million to $4.778 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.