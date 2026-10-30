Forex Reserves Dip by $1.27 Billion, Experts Cite FCNR(B) Deployment & RBI Intervention

India's foreign exchange reserves have seen a further decline, dropping by $1.27 billion to $719.75 billion, as the Reserve Bank of India continues to manage currency stability and deploy FCNR(B) resources.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves dropped by $1.27 billion to $719.75 billion for the week ended October 30.

This follows a larger drop of $5.01 billion in the previous reporting week.

The reserves had peaked at $785.71 billion for the week ended September 4, boosted by a special concessional swap for diaspora deposits.

Experts suggest the decline is due to the deployment of FCNR(B) resources and the RBI's intervention in defending the currency through dollar sales.

While foreign currency assets increased, the value of gold reserves decreased significantly by $2.65 billion.

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.27 billion more to $719.75 billion during the week ended October 30, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $5.01 billion to $721.02 billion in the previous reporting week ended October 16.

Factors Behind the Decline

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.71 billion for the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record sum of nearly $133 billion but have been on a declining trend ever since.

Experts attribute the sharp decline in the kitty to deployment of the FCNR(B) resources and also to currency defence put up by the RBI through dollar sales.

Components of Reserves

For the week ended October 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, increased by $1.36 billion to $593.2 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves decreased by $2.65 billion to $103.15 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $27 million to $18.6 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $4 million to $4.79 billion, the RBI said.