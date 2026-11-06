Forex Reserves Dip by $2.69 Billion to $717.06 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have experienced a notable drop of $2.69 billion, reaching $717.06 billion for the week ending October 30, as the Reserve Bank of India continues to manage currency stability amidst global economic shifts.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves decreased by $2.69 billion to $717.06 billion in the week ending October 30.

This follows a previous week's reduction of $1.27 billion, continuing a downward trend since September's peak.

Experts attribute the decline to the deployment of FCNR(B) resources and the RBI's currency defence through dollar sales.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, fell by $2.09 billion to $591.12 billion.

The value of gold reserves also saw a decrease of $559 million, settling at $102.59 billion.

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.69 billion to $717.06 billion during the week ended October 30, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous week, the forex kitty had reduced by $1.27 billion to $719.75 billion.

Understanding the Decline

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.71 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but have been on a decline ever since.

Experts attribute this decline to the deployment of the FCNR(B) resources and also to currency defence put up by RBI through dollar sales.

Components of Reserves

During the week ended October 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by $2.09 billion to $591.19 billion, according to the data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves decreased by $559 million to $102.59 billion during the week, RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $47 million to $18.56 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $3 million to $4.79 billion, RBI said.