India's foreign exchange reserves have fallen by $4.44 billion to $700.9 billion in the week ending November 20, continuing a downward trend from their September peak, as reported by the RBI.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves decreased by $4.44 billion to $700.9 billion in the week ended November 20.

This marks a continued decline from the all-time high of $785.71 billion recorded on September 4.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, saw a reduction of $266 million to $583.19 billion.

The value of gold reserves dropped significantly by $4.09 billion to $94.52 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also experienced minor declines.

India's forex reserves dropped by $4.44 billion to $700.9 billion in the week ended November 20, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous week, the overall kitty had dropped by $14.20 billion to $705.34 billion.

Decline from Peak

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.71 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but have been on a decline ever since.

During the week ended November 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by $266 million to $583.19 billion, according to the data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Components of Reserves

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves dropped sharply for the second consecutive week, and ended $4.09 billion down at $94.52 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $67 million to $18.45 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $15 million to $4.74 billion, RBI said.