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India's Forex Reserves Decline by Nearly $10 Billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik June 19, 2026 18:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable decline of nearly $10 billion in the week ending June 12, primarily due to a significant drop in gold reserves, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Rupee vs dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's forex reserves dropped by $9.985 billion to $671.62 billion for the week ending June 12.
  • The significant decline was primarily attributed to a sharp decrease in the value of gold reserves.
  • Gold reserves fell by $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion during the reporting week.
  • Foreign currency assets, a major component, saw an increase of $846 million to $544.29 billion.
  • Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also experienced minor declines.
 

India's forex reserves dropped $9.98 billion to $671.62 billion during the week ended June 12 due to sharp drop in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.61 billion.

Components of Forex Reserves

For the week ended June 12, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $846 million to $544.29 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

Impact of Gold Reserves

However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $66 million to $18.7 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF were down $11 million to $4.81 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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