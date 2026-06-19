India's Forex Reserves Decline by Nearly $10 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable decline of nearly $10 billion in the week ending June 12, primarily due to a significant drop in gold reserves, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves dropped by $9.985 billion to $671.62 billion for the week ending June 12.

The significant decline was primarily attributed to a sharp decrease in the value of gold reserves.

Gold reserves fell by $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion during the reporting week.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, saw an increase of $846 million to $544.29 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also experienced minor declines.

India's forex reserves dropped $9.98 billion to $671.62 billion during the week ended June 12 due to sharp drop in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.61 billion.

Components of Forex Reserves

For the week ended June 12, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $846 million to $544.29 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

Impact of Gold Reserves

However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $66 million to $18.7 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF were down $11 million to $4.81 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.