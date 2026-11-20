India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a notable decline of $14.2 billion, reaching $705.34 billion in the week ending November 13, driven by decreases in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves decreased by $14.2 billion to $705.34 billion in the week ended November 13.

This decline follows a previous week's jump of $2.49 billion, which had brought the total to $719.55 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, saw a reduction of $7.9 billion, bringing them to $583.45 billion.

The value of gold reserves also dropped significantly by $6.18 billion to $98.61 billion.

Special drawing rights and India's reserve position with the IMF also registered declines.

India's forex reserves dropped $14.2 billion to $705.34 billion in the week ended November 13, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped $2.49 billion to $719.55 billion.

Factors Behind the Decline

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.71 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but had been on the decline ever since.

During the week ended November 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased $7.9 billion to $583.45 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Impact of Non-US Units and Gold

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves dropped sharply by $6.18 billion to $98.61 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights were down $92 million to $18.52 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $32 million to $4.76 billion, the RBI added.