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India's Forex Reserves See Significant Drop to $734.61 Billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 09, 2026 21:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a significant drop of $12.95 billion, reaching $734.61 billion for the week ending October 2, reflecting shifts in foreign currency assets and gold holdings, as per the latest RBI data.

US dollar

Photograph: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's forex reserves decreased by $12.95 billion to $734.61 billion for the week ended October 2.
  • This follows a larger drop of $18.34 billion in the previous week, bringing the total from an all-time high.
  • Foreign currency assets, a major component, saw a reduction of $10.66 billion.
  • The value of gold reserves also fell by $2.29 billion during the same period.
  • Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF saw minor changes.
 

India's forex reserves dropped by $12.95 billion to $734.61 billion during the week ended October 2, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

Previous Week's Decline and All-Time High

The overall reserves had dropped by $18.34 billion to $747.56 billion in the previous reporting week ended September 25.

Forex graph

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.71 billion for the week ended September 4 on the back of a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record sum of nearly $133 billion.

Components of the Decline

For the week ended October 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by $10.66 billion to $604.75 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves decreased by $2.29 billion to $106.41 billion during the week.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $15 million to $18.66 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $15 million to $4.79 billion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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