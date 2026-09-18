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India's Forex Reserves Dip by $4.92 Billion Amidst Fall in FCA, Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 18, 2026 22:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable decline of $4.92 billion, reaching $780.78 billion for the week ended September 11, primarily influenced by a reduction in both foreign currency assets and gold reserves, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India data.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's forex reserves saw a decline of $4.92 billion, settling at $780.78 billion for the week ending September 11.
  • The fall was primarily driven by a reduction in foreign currency assets (FCA) and the value of gold reserves.
  • Foreign currency assets, a major component, decreased by $2.37 billion to $645.8 billion.
  • The value of gold reserves also fell significantly by $2.59 billion to $111.22 billion.
  • Despite the overall drop, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF saw slight increases.
 

India's forex reserves dropped by $4.92 billion to $780.78 billion during the week ended September 11 due to a fall in foreign currency and gold reserves, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, forex reserves jumped by a record $44.90 billion to a new lifetime high of $785.71 billion.

Components of the Decline

For the week ended September 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by $2.37 billion to $645.8 billion, the central bank data showed.

Forex graph

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold and Other Reserves

The value of gold reserves fell by $2.59 billion to $111.22 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $39 million to $18.84 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF stood at $4.92 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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