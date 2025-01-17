HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's forex reserves drop by $8.71 bn to $625.87 bn

Source: PTI
January 17, 2025 20:35 IST

India's forex reserves dropped by $8.71 billion to $625.87 billion in the week ended January 10, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Earlier, the overall kitty dropped by $5.693 billion to $634.58 billion in the week ended January 3, the Reserve Bank of India said.

 

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $9.47 billion to $536.01 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $792 million to $67.88 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $33 million to $17.78 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $4 million at $4.19 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI
