India's forex reserves drop $7.27 bn to $594.88 bn

India's forex reserves drop $7.27 bn to $594.88 bn

Source: PTI
August 25, 2023 19:19 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $7.27 billion to $594.89 billion for the week ended August 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $708 million to $602.16 billion.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.

 

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended August 18, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $6.61 billion to $527.79 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $515 million to $43.824 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.20 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $25 million to $5.07 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
