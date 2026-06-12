India's forex reserves drop $711 mn to $681.61 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable dip of $711 million to $681.61 billion for the week ending June 5, primarily due to a sharp decline in foreign currency assets, as reported by the RBI.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves saw a decline of $711 million, settling at $681.61 billion for the week ending June 5.

The primary factor for this drop was a $2.70 billion decrease in foreign currency assets, bringing them to $543.44 billion.

Conversely, the value of gold reserves experienced a notable increase of $1.97 billion, reaching $114.57 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also saw minor increases during the reporting week.

India's forex reserves dropped $711 million to $681.61 billion during the week ended June 5 due to a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

Components of Forex Reserves

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped $938 million to $682.32 billion.

For the week ended June 5, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- was down $2.70 billion to $543.44 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold Reserves and Other Holdings

However, the value of gold reserves increased $1.97 billion to $114.57 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $18 million to $18.76 billion, the RBI said.

India's reserve position with the IMF stood at $4.83 billion in the reporting week, it added.