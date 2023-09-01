News
India's forex reserves drop $30 mn to $594.86 bn

India's forex reserves drop $30 mn to $594.86 bn

Source: PTI
September 01, 2023 21:36 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion for the week ended August 25, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $7.27 billion to $594.89 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

 

For the week ended August 25, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $538 million to $527.249 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $530 million to $44.35 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $11 million to $18.194 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $12 million to $5.061 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI
 
