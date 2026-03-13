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Home  » Business » India's forex reserves drop $11.68 bn to $716.81 bn

India's forex reserves drop $11.68 bn to $716.81 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 22:54 IST

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India's reserve position with the IMF also fell $45 million to $4.83 billion in the reporting week.

American dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • The value of the gold reserves declined by $1.61 billion
  • SDRs were down by $146 million to $18.72 billion.
  • India's reserve position with the IMF also fell $45 million.

India's forex reserves dropped by $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion during the week ended March 6, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.88 billion to an all-time high of $728.49 billion.

 

For the week ended March 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $9.88 billion to $563.24 billion, according to data released by the central bank.

March 13, 2026: Foreign exchange reserve in graph

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves declined by $1.61 billion to $130.02 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $146 million to $18.72 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF also fell $45 million to $4.83 billion in the reporting week, according to data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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